Monday October 7, 2019 - An outspoken Jubilee Party senator has sensationally claimed that the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, was aimed at destroying Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential ambitions in 2022.





In an interview with a local TV station, nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura noted that the handshake was meant for 'all people' in Kenya to 'unite' against the Deputy President.





“Handshake is predicated upon a unity of all people against Ruto," Mwaura said.





Mwaura also insisted that various political factions played politics that soothed their selfish political ends.





Furthermore, he asserted that the handshake brought confusion, leading to the emergence of political factions with divergent opinions and objectives.





On his recent trip with Uhuru to the United States, Mwaura said that the Head of State denied associating himself with these amorphous political groupings called Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke and Handshake groups.





"There is no script.”





“We were with Uhuru Kenyatta in New York and he told us that be it watu wa Kieleweke (people of Kieleweke), watu wa Tanga Tanga (people of Tanga Tanga) or watu wa Handshake (people of Handshake), he is not in any of those," Mwaura stated.



