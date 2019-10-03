Thursday October 3, 2019 -The Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga was not sincere, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi now claims.





Speaking during a meeting at Muungano SDA Church in New Jersey, Mudavadi said that the two leaders had been threatened with Visa ban before they decided to reunite for the sake of what they termed as development.





He said that Uhuru and Raila risked their foreign visas cancelled thereby forcing them to change their tune as far as the leadership of this nation is concerned.





He claimed that the ban was targeting not only the two but also their relatives, spouses and children.





“The secret is that slowly Visas were being canceled. And when Visas are canceled, they don’t just cancel yours alone. They cancel yours, that of your wife, children, and relatives,” Mudavadi stated.





The Amani leader also said that he will not sto p telling the truth as long as he remains in leadership of this nation.





He reminded Kenyans in diaspora that they need to wake from slumber so that they can elect leaders who will guide them through the right path.





He also noted that the two leaders decided to work together for personal survival but not for the sake of the people of this nation as they claim.





“I want you to go home knowing that I, Musalia, do not believe in cheating you. I believe in telling you the truth. So what gave birth to a handshake is personal survival rather than patriotism,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



