Monday October 21, 2019 -President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga have shown signs of endorsing Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i for State House race.





This was revealed by a city lawyer who urged Kenyans to be ready for a Matiang’i presidency come 2022.





In a recent trip to Gusii, Raila asked Gusii politicians to go slow, adding that when the right time comes, a common decision will be reached on Matiang'i's future.





"Matiang'i is like my son. You don't need to tell me what's good for him. Let him first work and we shall sort other things later on," said Mr Odinga.





President Uhuru Kenyatta recently elevated Dr Matiang'i to chair implementation of government projects, a move which makes him a Super Minister.





And according to lawyer Steve Mogaka, the two leaders are likely to support Dr Matiang'i for State House race in 2022.





"I have seen signs. The son of Jomo and Mzee (Raila) are all headed to Gusii. They are likely to support Matiang'i," said Mogaka on Sunday, adding that Abagusii should vote one of their own.





Mr Mogaka, who emerged second in West Mugirango parliamentary race on Wiper, accused Matiang'i's detractors, arguing that they should desist from stumbling blocks.





For the past several months, a host of politicians from Gusii led by Governors John Nyagarama and James Ongwae have been rallying for Matiang'i presidency.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



