Friday October 18,2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, have rejected a request by embattled Kiambu Governor,Ferdinand Waititu, to return all the money he has stolen in exchange of getting the corruption case against him dropped.





According to impeccable sources, Waititu has been attempting to meet the President to notify him of his intention to return all proceeds of corruption and have corruption cases dropped.





On Thursday, Waititu did not deny or confirm that he had made several efforts to have his case dropped.

“Who told you,” he retorted.





During the burial of Peter Kenneth’s mother, Rahab Wambui, in July, Waititu made desperate attempts to speak to the President about his case.





“When he got a chance, he asked the President to help him get the charges dropped but he was told to carry his own cross,” said a source.





On Wednesday, Waititu made yet another attempt to speak to the President during the launch of the Nairobi - Naivasha train service without success.





Haji is understood to have dismissed Waititu’s proposal saying that it does not meet the threshold for a plea bargain.





The DPP told Waititu that he must first plead guilty to the offences, pay the money and serve a sentence of not less than six months.





“These are criminal offences and you cannot say all I want is to pay back the money that is lost."



"No way. You must be punished for the offences you committed with a sentence of not less than six months,” Haji told journalists on Wednesday.



