Wednesday, October 9, 2019

-After invading local radio and TV stations with sex lessons on how lovers are supposed to perform in between the sheets, the money minting sex experts have now started indoor lessons to teach interested people on different sex styles.





In one of the videos that has surfaced online, single and married Ugandan women are seen being taught how to bend down while playing the famous doggy style.





The women listen and watch attentively as the famous sex position is being displayed.





No wonder Ugandan ladies know how to satisfy men in bed.





Watch the video.







