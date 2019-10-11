Friday, October 11, 2019

-Deputy President, William Ruto, is bribing voters ahead of the hotly contested Kibera by-elections slated for November.





Residents of Kibera have been camping in Ruto’s home to receive hand-outs after the Deputy President set aside millions of shillings for the campaigns.





Ruto is testing his political muscles by sponsoring former footballer MacDonald Mariga to battle it out with ODM’s candidate Imran Okoth.





Kibera is ODM’s stronghold and if Ruto’s project Mariga wins, it will be a major blow to Raila Odinga.





Here’s a video of Kibera residents flocking Ruto’s home to get hand-outs.







