Saturday October 26, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto's team has for the first time taken a swipe at President Uhuru Kenyatta over recruitment of old guards to government.





Speaking in Nyamira, Bomachoge Chache MP Alfa Miruka, who is Ruto’s ally, accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of failing the youths, besides raising concerns about debt ceiling.





"Our youths are jobless yet someone is busy dishing slots to old people who have served government. This is totally unacceptable," he said.





"And here someone is again telling us to expand the executive with debts raising badly. We cannot burden these people anymore. It's now too much," he added.





His sentiments were backed by Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose, who questioned unemployment in the country and the BBI report recommendations which are not yet out.





"People have no jobs and we are told to support expansion of executive. These are things we should oppose to the last minute. We can't have a country where the youth are suffering," he said.





Deputy President William Ruto steered off the politics of the day, only directing his fury to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over BBI report.





Uhuru has been facing criticism from a section of social media users, who accuse him of recycling retirees to government.





Early this week, labour and employment court blocked the appointment of former Othaya MP Mary Wambui from assuming duties at Employment Authority of Kenya.





Others who attended the Ekerenyo function include MPs Vincent Kemosi, Joash Nyamoko, Caleb Kositany, Samson Cherargei and a host of MCAs.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



