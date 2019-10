Traditional healing has no philosophical base. The practice of traditional healing totally depends on the healing knowledge that has been gathered over thousands of years in addition to the healer’s experience gained over years of practice. Traditional healers think of the universe as a living intelligent being that operates under the natural laws and manifests according to specific rules and correspondences. They also exercise their conviction that the purpose of life and the nature of disease cannot be understood without the knowledge of these laws and the individual’s relationship to the natural world.