Wednesday, October 23, 2019- Giant Telecoms operator, Safaricom, has been named the best company to work for in Kenya in 2019 according a report by Brighter Monday.
According to the report, Safaricom, East African Breweries, United Nations, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) are the country’s best five companies to work for.
A total of 3,448 valid responses were used in the final analysis with data from two surveys – external and internal.
The external survey focused on the general public while the internal survey targeted employees working at numerous companies in Kenya.
“Overall top five most ranked intrinsic traits that matter the most in a company are competitive pay package, job security, career growth, financially stable company and welfare benefits,” Brighter Monday CEO Emmanuel Mutuma said.
In compiling the best 100 companies to work for, the survey looked at factors that matter most to employees which include pride, culture, career growth, diversity, inclusion as well as competitive pay package.
Below is the list of the Best 100 Companies to work for in 2019:
1. Safaricom
2. East African Breweries
3. United Nations
4. KCB Bank Limited
5. Kenya Revenue Authority
6. Kenya Pipeline Company
7. Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen)
8. PricewaterhouseCoopers
9. Coca Cola
10. Kenya Airways
11. Deloitte
12. Unilever
13. Kenya Power
14. Equity Bank
15. British American Tobacco
16. Centum Investment Company
17. Google
18. Kenya Ports Authority
19. Airtel
20. Britam Holdings Limited
21. Central Bank of Kenya
22. Nation Media Group
23. Royal Media Services
24. Bidco Africa
25. Toyota
26. CBA Kenya
27. Cytonn Investments
28. Bamburi Cement
29. Barclays
30. Kenya Red Cross
31. World Vision International
32. Standard Chartered
33. Brookside Dairy Limited
34. Andela Kenya
35. Kenya Medical Research Institute
36. Microsoft
37. Isuzu East Africa Limited
38. Kenya Bureau of Standards
39. Glaxosmithkline
40. Amref Health Africa
41. DHL
42. SportPesa
43. World Bank
44. Bonfire Adventures
45. IBM
46. Telkom Kenya
47. National Hospital Insurance Fund
48. Chandaria Industries
49. Jumia
50. EY
51. Cellulant Corporation
52. GE
53. Jubilee Insurance
54. UNICEF
55. USAID
56. Geothermal Development Company
57. Nestle
58. Oxfam
59. Oracle
60. CITI Bank
61. P&G
62. Davis & Shirtliff
63. Kenya Co-operative Creameries Ltd.
64. International Livestock Research Institute
65. Tuskys
66. CIC Insurance Group
67. The Nairobi Hospital
68. Kenya Tea Development Agency Holdings Ltd.
69. One Acre Fund
70. United Nations Environment Programme
71. Kenya National Bureau of Statistics
72. Total Kenya
73. Base Titanium Port Facility
74. Kenya Medical Supplies
75. Save the Children Kenya
76. Kenya Ports Authority
77. Naivas Limited
78. Bollore Logistics Kenya
79. Del Monte Kenya
80. NIC Bank Group
81. British High Commission
82. Kenya Electricity Transmission Company
83. Huawei
84. Plan International Kenya
85. Amiran Kenya Ltd.
86. DT Dobie
87. Kapa Oil Refineries Ltd.
88. Samsung
89. James Finlay
90. Vivo Energy Kenya
91. BBC
92. Carrefour Kenya
93. Liquid Telecom
94. ICEA General Insurance
95. Kenya Seed Company
96. Kenyatta National Hospital
97. Mabati Rolling Mills
98. Mombasa Cement
99. KALRO
100.KEPHIS
