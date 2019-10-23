0 , , ,
Wednesday, October 23, 2019- Giant Telecoms operator, Safaricom, has been named the best company to work for in Kenya in 2019 according a report by Brighter Monday.

According to the report, Safaricom, East African Breweries, United Nations, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) are the country’s best five companies to work for.

A total of 3,448 valid responses were used in the final analysis with data from two surveys – external and internal.

The external survey focused on the general public while the internal survey targeted employees working at numerous companies in Kenya.

“Overall top five most ranked intrinsic traits that matter the most in a company are competitive pay package, job security, career growth, financially stable company and welfare benefits,” Brighter Monday CEO Emmanuel Mutuma said.

In compiling the best 100 companies to work for, the survey looked at factors that matter most to employees which include pride, culture, career growth, diversity, inclusion as well as competitive pay package.

Below is the list of the Best 100 Companies to work for in 2019:

1. Safaricom

2. East African Breweries

3. United Nations

4. KCB Bank Limited

5. Kenya Revenue Authority

6. Kenya Pipeline Company

7. Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen)

8. PricewaterhouseCoopers

9. Coca Cola

10. Kenya Airways

11. Deloitte

12. Unilever

13. Kenya Power

14. Equity Bank

15. British American Tobacco

16. Centum Investment Company

17. Google

18. Kenya Ports Authority

19. Airtel

20. Britam Holdings Limited

21. Central Bank of Kenya

22. Nation Media Group

23. Royal Media Services

24. Bidco Africa

25. Toyota

26. CBA Kenya

27. Cytonn Investments

28. Bamburi Cement

29. Barclays

30. Kenya Red Cross

31. World Vision International

32. Standard Chartered

33. Brookside Dairy Limited

34. Andela Kenya

35. Kenya Medical Research Institute

36. Microsoft

37. Isuzu East Africa Limited

38. Kenya Bureau of Standards

39. Glaxosmithkline

40. Amref Health Africa

41. DHL

42. SportPesa

43. World Bank

44. Bonfire Adventures

45. IBM

46. Telkom Kenya

47. National Hospital Insurance Fund

48. Chandaria Industries

49. Jumia

50. EY

51. Cellulant Corporation

52. GE

53. Jubilee Insurance

54. UNICEF

55. USAID

56. Geothermal Development Company

57. Nestle

58. Oxfam

59. Oracle

60. CITI Bank

61. P&G

62. Davis & Shirtliff

63. Kenya Co-operative Creameries Ltd.

64. International Livestock Research Institute

65. Tuskys

66. CIC Insurance Group

67. The Nairobi Hospital

68. Kenya Tea Development Agency Holdings Ltd.

69. One Acre Fund

70. United Nations Environment Programme

71. Kenya National Bureau of Statistics

72. Total Kenya

73. Base Titanium Port Facility

74. Kenya Medical Supplies

75. Save the Children Kenya

76. Kenya Ports Authority

77. Naivas Limited

78. Bollore Logistics Kenya

79. Del Monte Kenya

80. NIC Bank Group

81. British High Commission

82. Kenya Electricity Transmission Company

83. Huawei

84. Plan International Kenya

85. Amiran Kenya Ltd.

86. DT Dobie

87. Kapa Oil Refineries Ltd.

88. Samsung

89. James Finlay

90. Vivo Energy Kenya

91. BBC

92. Carrefour Kenya

93. Liquid Telecom

94. ICEA General Insurance

95. Kenya Seed Company

96. Kenyatta National Hospital

97. Mabati Rolling Mills

98. Mombasa Cement

99. KALRO

100.KEPHIS

