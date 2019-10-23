Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - Giant Telecoms operator, Safaricom, has been named the best company to work for in Kenya in 2019 according a report by Brighter Monday.





According to the report, Safaricom, East African Breweries, United Nations, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) are the country’s best five companies to work for.





A total of 3,448 valid responses were used in the final analysis with data from two surveys – external and internal.





The external survey focused on the general public while the internal survey targeted employees working at numerous companies in Kenya.





“Overall top five most ranked intrinsic traits that matter the most in a company are competitive pay package, job security, career growth, financially stable company and welfare benefits,” Brighter Monday CEO Emmanuel Mutuma said.





In compiling the best 100 companies to work for, the survey looked at factors that matter most to employees which include pride, culture, career growth, diversity, inclusion as well as competitive pay package.





Below is the list of the Best 100 Companies to work for in 2019:





1. Safaricom



2. East African Breweries



3. United Nations



4. KCB Bank Limited



5. Kenya Revenue Authority



6. Kenya Pipeline Company



7. Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen)



8. PricewaterhouseCoopers



9. Coca Cola



10. Kenya Airways



11. Deloitte



12. Unilever



13. Kenya Power





14. Equity Bank





15. British American Tobacco





16. Centum Investment Company





17. Google





18. Kenya Ports Authority





19. Airtel





20. Britam Holdings Limited





21. Central Bank of Kenya





22. Nation Media Group





23. Royal Media Services





24. Bidco Africa





25. Toyota





26. CBA Kenya





27. Cytonn Investments





28. Bamburi Cement





29. Barclays





30. Kenya Red Cross





31. World Vision International





32. Standard Chartered





33. Brookside Dairy Limited





34. Andela Kenya





35. Kenya Medical Research Institute





36. Microsoft





37. Isuzu East Africa Limited





38. Kenya Bureau of Standards





39. Glaxosmithkline





40. Amref Health Africa





41. DHL





42. SportPesa





43. World Bank





44. Bonfire Adventures





45. IBM





46. Telkom Kenya





47. National Hospital Insurance Fund





48. Chandaria Industries





49. Jumia





50. EY





51. Cellulant Corporation





52. GE





53. Jubilee Insurance





54. UNICEF





55. USAID





56. Geothermal Development Company





57. Nestle





58. Oxfam





59. Oracle





60. CITI Bank





61. P&G





62. Davis & Shirtliff





63. Kenya Co-operative Creameries Ltd.





64. International Livestock Research Institute





65. Tuskys





66. CIC Insurance Group





67. The Nairobi Hospital





68. Kenya Tea Development Agency Holdings Ltd.





69. One Acre Fund





70. United Nations Environment Programme





71. Kenya National Bureau of Statistics





72. Total Kenya





73. Base Titanium Port Facility





74. Kenya Medical Supplies





75. Save the Children Kenya





76. Kenya Ports Authority





77. Naivas Limited





78. Bollore Logistics Kenya





79. Del Monte Kenya





80. NIC Bank Group





81. British High Commission





82. Kenya Electricity Transmission Company





83. Huawei





84. Plan International Kenya





85. Amiran Kenya Ltd.





86. DT Dobie





87. Kapa Oil Refineries Ltd.





88. Samsung





89. James Finlay





90. Vivo Energy Kenya





91. BBC





92. Carrefour Kenya





93. Liquid Telecom





94. ICEA General Insurance





95. Kenya Seed Company





96. Kenyatta National Hospital





97. Mabati Rolling Mills





98. Mombasa Cement





99. KALRO





100.KEPHIS



