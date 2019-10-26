Saturday, October 26, 2019- Football fans are in for a treat today from the mouth-watering matches lined up world over.





This is a good opportunity to make some money while enjoying the action on the pitch.





We have carefully selected 17 matches and their likely outcome and they have awesome odds.





See the tips below and play responsibly.





EPL (14:30) Man City v Aston Villa –Over 2.5 Here>>>





IT1 (16:00) US Lecce v Juventus -2





DE1 (16:30) Bayern v Union Berlin –Over 2.5





DE1 (16:30) FC Schalke v B. Dortmund –GG





EPL (17:00) Brighton v Everton –X2 Here>>>





ENC (17:00) West Brom v Charlton -1





SE1 (17:00) Kalmar FF v Falkenbergs -1





CZ1 (18:00) Sparta Praha v Bohemian -1





AT1 (19:00) Austria Wien v WSG Tirol -1





IT1 (19:00) Inter v Parma -1





EPL (19:30) Burnley v Chelsea -2 Here>>>





CH1 (20:00) FC Sion v Servette -1x





TK1 (20:00) Fernebahce v Konyaspor -1





NL1 (20:45) Vitesse v ADO Den Haag -1





BE1 (21:00) Royal Antwerp v Kortjk –Over 2.5





BE1 (21:30) Genk v Cercle Brugge -1





ES1 (22:00) Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao-1 Here>>>





Good Luck.











