Thursday, July 19, 2018- Every day, we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by predicting the outcome of several football matches.





We have carefully selected 10 matches where you can make over Sh6000 from just Sh300 stake.





Check out the tips below and play responsibly. Here>>>





ENL (21:45) Aldershot v Dover –X2





ENL (21:45) Halifax Town v Chorley -1





ENL (21:45) Notts County v Dagenham -1x





ENL (21:45) Yeovil To wn v Woking -1





ENY (21:45) Ipswich v Gillingham -1 Here>>>





ENY (21:45) Oxford v Portsmouth -1x





ENY (21:45) Forest Green v Coventry –GG





ENY (21:45) Sunderland v Grimsby -1





ENY (21:45) Swindon v Plymouth –GG





ENY (21:45) Wycombe v Stevenage-1 Here>>>



