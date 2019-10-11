Friday, October 11, 2019- A throwback photo f controversial city prophet James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism has left tongues wagging.
In the photo, the infamous city preacher is seen posing in a kiosk where he was employed a shop-keeper.
Ng’ang’a has in the past narrated how he went through a hard life before he started his church that has turned him into a millionaire.
He is currently among the richest pastors in Kenya.
Here’s the TBT photo of the city pastor that has stunned Kenyans.
