Friday, October 11, 2019

- A throwback photo f controversial city prophet James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism has left tongues wagging.





In the photo, the infamous city preacher is seen posing in a kiosk where he was employed a shop-keeper.





Ng’ang’a has in the past narrated how he went through a hard life before he started his church that has turned him into a millionaire.





He is currently among the richest pastors in Kenya.





Here’s the TBT photo of the city pastor that has stunned Kenyans.







