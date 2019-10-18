Friday, October 18, 2019 - This slay queen bimbo who is desperate for likes and retweets has shocked netizens with her latest stunt.





The crazy lady known for her controversial Instagram posts, has stretched the joke too far in this stunt.





From the video going viral online, the lady is seen drinking from a condom.





Well, it appears latex has a ton of applications and protecting you from deadly diseases and accidental set of twins, is just a tip of the iceberg.





Watch the video below.