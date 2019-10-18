Friday, October 18, 2019 - This guy’s post on social media after he survived a nasty accident has left tongues wagging.





The dude shared photos of his banded face while resting at home and wrote:





“I thank God for the successful of the motor accident.”





Netizens have had a field day not only mocking his bad English but also wondering if it was necessary for him to share photos on online.





It appears the guy is among those people who feel the urge to share anything and everything online.





See the post below.