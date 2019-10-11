Friday, October 11, 2019

-Rogue city pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism is hurting innocent Kenyans in the name of miracles.





He performs fake miracles on desperate Kenyans who flock his church to seek for healing after suffering from terminal diseases.





In this video, the rogue pastor is seen performing crazy rituals on a cancer stricken man.

The man lies in the ground writhing in pain as the rogue pastor performs rituals on him.





He kicks him hard in the stomach, claiming that he is exorcising the cancer demons out of his body.





See this video.











