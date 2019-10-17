Thursday, October 17, 2019- The classic 105 host shared a photo of himself enjoying a sumptuous looking meal but his followers noticed something else.
From the photo, the veteran radio host, looks frail leaving his fans wondering if he’s sick.
While the 43-year old has always had a diminutive physique, he now looks too thin and his fans are concerned.
From the comments, some folks took the opportunity to ask him to get a wife to cook for him claiming he looks malnourished.
Maina has often kept his love life off social media and at some point, his sexuality was a subject of intense scrutiny with some Kenyans claiming that he is gay.
However, Maina, who commands a huge following among Nairobi women, due to his raunchy Radio breakfast show, has never admitted or denied it.
Nubi Nubira: “I liked you when you had some cheeks, you looked great. But it’s never about what I like, enjoy your life anyway, and your meal,”
Jean: “Even with that huge serving, you look very frail, who is the problem?”
Ken: “He looks sickly…Maina Kageni what’s the matter brother?”
Mary Wambui : Look at those little eyes. Something is not right.
Lenah Naisula: I second you, he looks sick.
