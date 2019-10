The classic 105 host shared a photo of himself enjoying a sumptuous looking meal but his followers noticed something else.

From the photo, the veteran radio host, looks frail leaving his fans wondering if he’s sick.

While the 43-year old has always had a diminutive physique, he now looks too thin and his fans are concerned.

From the comments, some folks took the opportunity to ask him to get a wife to cook for him claiming he looks malnourished.

Maina has often kept his love life off social media and at some point, his sexuality was a subject of intense scrutiny with some Kenyans claiming that he is gay.

However, Maina, who commands a huge following among Nairobi women, due to his raunchy

Radio breakfast show, has never admitted or denied it.