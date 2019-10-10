Thursday October 10, 2019 -Political analyst and lecturer at the University of Nairobi, Herman Manyora, has claimed that Kibra residents visiting Deputy President William Ruto's residence may be going there with the hope of getting some money.





Speaking on Thursday, Manyora stated that if his sources were to go by, then, the DP was not using a good strategy for the Kibra campaigns in which he's supporting McDonald Mariga.





"I have heard that people going to the DP's residence are being given money and if people associate your campaign with money, then you are ruining your own campaign because they will take the money but vote for someone else," he stated.





“Besides, you are drawing too much attention to yourself and the EACC and DCI might decide to act,” he added.





On Wednesday, the DP's Deputy Spokesperson, Emmanuel Talam, defended Ruto's move to host Kibra residents in the posh residence after hundreds of youth stormed the home in Karen.





"I didn't know it was a crime for DP Ruto to host his neighbours from Kibra at his posh residence in Karen. Our sincere apology to those offended," Talam posted on Twitter.





Initial reports claimed that the contingent from Kibra had made its way to DP Ruto's home after learning that he was to address a meeting of the Abagusii Community.





However, chaos erupted after the youth were denied access to the residence.





The Kenyan DAILY POST

