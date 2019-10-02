Wednesday October 2, 2019 - Government spokesman, Cyrus Oguna, has said rescuers will use robots to help identify the exact location of the car that plunged into the Indian Ocean at the Likoni Ferry last Sunday.





The move comes after divers deployed to help retrieve the car and two bodies were overwhelmed by heavy waves and pitch darkness as they tried to retrieve the bodies.





Speaking at the scene of the accident, Oguna urged the family of the victims and the residents to be patient as the Government was doing everything it can to retrieve bodies of their loved ones from the bottom of the ocean.





“The robots will help us in determining 100% the exact location of the car so we can retrieve the bodies of the mother and child who died in the incident,” Oguna said.





Oguna said that the sea terrain was uneven, a factor which further complicated the rescue mission but promised that sophisticated equipment would be employed to ensure the plunged vehicle and bodies are retrieved.





“It is not as easy as we would wish to think from a layman's point of view; strong waves and the pitch dark ocean bed hampered efforts to hasten the recovery exercise,” Oguna further explained.



