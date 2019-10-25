Friday October 25, 2019

-Jemimah Ndegwa, wife to the newly appointed Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa has taken to the social media to congratulate her husband following the lucrative appointment.





Jemimah, who is a mother of one boy, penned a long message describing her husband’s attributes among them being a man who does not love shorts cuts.





“My dear, you always tell me that there is no short-cut to ‘real’ and ‘lasting’ success. Your appointment is proof that hard work, commitment and integrity pay off,” she said.





According to Jemimah, Ndegwa gained experience by going through challenging markets and taking risks to achieve great things.





“I have experienced first-hand the long hours and your commitment to self and others to achieve great things," she said.





"You have taken risks – going to challenging markets but the experience you have gained, sets you apart,” She added.





In a 2015 interview, Ndegwa commended his wife for being understanding and supportive of his career which required him to move around the world a lot.



