Friday October 11, 2019

-President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated

rescue teams after their swift response following the Silverstone plane crash at Wilson Airport on Friday.





In a statement issued by State House spokesperson, Kanze Dena the head of state said;





''His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta commends emergency rescue teams stationed at Wilson Airport in Nairobi for their swift response following an accident involving a Silverstone Air operated Fokker 50 aircraft.





"The President at the same time wishes quick recovery to passengers injured on the ill-fated aircraft," read the statement by Kanze Dena.





According to preliminary reports, the plane skidded off the runway when trying to take off. The plane was headed to Lamu from Wilson Airport when the accident occured.





It had 55 people on board, 50 passengers and 5 crew. Two people got injured, while others sustained minor injuries.



