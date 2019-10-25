Friday October 25, 2019 - Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to support the Kenyan military and energy sectors after a successful meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Putin expressed his gratitude to President Kenyatta during the Russia-Africa Summit.





The Russian leader engaged Uhuru and other leaders from Africa on a number of issues during the meeting at Sochi and said Moscow is ready to support African countries.





Putin assured the leaders that he is ready to build stronger trade and investment ties with them in the near future if they are ready to cooperate.





“We currently export to Africa $25 billion worth of food — which is more than we export in arms, at $15 billion.”





“In the next four to five years, I think we should be able to double this trade, at least,” he said.





The Roscongress Foundation entered into business deals with Kenya.





The deals were inked by Russian officials and the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce headed by Richard Ngatia.





Ngatia said that the Kenyan Government is ready to explore different options within its reach to transform the lives of millions through economic empowerment.





On his part, Uhuru pledged to continue strengthening ties that have been existent over the decades.



