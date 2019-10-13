Sunday October 13, 2019

-Jubilee Party candidate, MacDonald Mariga, has broken his silence over stoning of his convoy in Kibra on Saturday.





Through his Facebook page, Mariga, while congratulating his supporters for turning up in large numbers for the rally held at Bukhungu grounds in Makina Ward, said the unfortunate occurrence was regrettable.





Mariga ,who a former Harambee Stars midfielder, urged his competitors (ODM) to shun away from violence adding that the heinous act was not going to dampen their spirit as Jubilee rather will encourage them to campaign even harder.





“Thank you Kibra. I want also to thank the huge crowd that filled the Bukhungu grounds Makina Ward who came to listen to me and Welcome jubilee to Kibra. I am thrilled as the rally was successful even though violence emerged against our supporters by criminals from another party that claims that Kibra is their bedroom,” Mariga wrote on Facebook.





On Saturday, Mariga’s convoy in Kibra was pelted with stones and tyres set ablaze in the middle of the road, a few metres from a towering billboard with the candidate’s face.





It was alleged that chaos erupted after a Jubilee point man in the area was caught with some Sh10 million with the intention of buying Identification cards from voters.





However Mariga refuted the claims and said the goons caused destruction because they sensed defeat in the November 7th by election.



