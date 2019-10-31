Thursday October 31, 2019

-State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has for the first time spoken about the health of former President Daniel Moi.





Moi, 95, is currently admitted at Nairobi Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).





The nonagenarian is on life support machine and is using artificial breathing system.





There was rumour on Thursday that Mzee has succumbed but Itumbi urged Kenyans to pray for him instead of spreading the rumour.





“Rumours after rumours. Relax good people. Say a prayer instead for every sick person. As of now, yes, they are sick but the fight against disease is going on well. Pray, instead of spreading rumour. Good afty,”’ Itumbi wrote.





Meanwhile, Mzee Moi family has said he is responding well to treatment and it is only a matter of time before he is discharged from hospital.





The family also asked the media not to publish alarming statements and wait for the medical bulletins issued through the official channel.



