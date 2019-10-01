Tuesday, October 1, 2019 - A student from Vera Beauty College, Eldoret branch, was found murdered and her body dumped by the roadside.





The killers reportedly raped the lady and chopped off some of her body parts during the heinous murder that was planned by her jilted lover.





Gross photos being circulated on social media show the lady lying naked with wounds on her private parts.





Some of her body parts had also been chopped off, indicating that she was tortured before being killed.





Police have arrested one suspect.



