Tuesday October 22, 2019 - Coastal politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto did not show up at Mombasa International Airport to receive him on Sunday, only leaving the task to Nyali MP Mohammed Ali.





This is not the first time Ruto was snubbed as President Uhuru Kenyatta and some security officials have in more than one occasion also avoided him for reasons only known to them.





Dr Ruto landed at Mombasa International Airport aboard a Kenya Air Force plane accompanied by his wife, Rachael Ruto.





The two attended Mashujaa Day celebrations.





At the airport, only Ali turned up, with Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, and Kwale Governor, Salim Mvurya, nowhere within the vicinity of the airport.





The DP has earmarked the coastal region as a tossup.





Since 2018, he has made numerous trips in a bid to sway the region in his favour ahead of 2022.





Of all the coastal politicians, only Jumwa and Ali have remained steady in his camp, with some developing cold feet for unknown reasons.





Jumwa and Mvurya showed up at the function which was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa.



