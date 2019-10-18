Friday, October 18, 2019- The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, has defended ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, over the shocking reappointment of a dead person to the film board.





Mucheru shocked Kenyans when he reappointed the late Robert Kochalle to serve a further 3-year term as KFCB member on Thursday in a Kenya gazette notice.









Kochalle died in May 2018 at the Aga Khan Hospital, according to an obituary which was placed by the Board in a local daily.





“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 11A (e) of the Film and Stage Plays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and Technology, re-appoints Gathoni Kung’u, Robert Kochalle, Nereah Alouch Okanga as members of the Kenya Film

Classification Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 21st October, 2019,” read the gazette notice.





After public outcry, Mucheru has appointed Charity Kaochalle, the deceased’s widow but according to Mutua, ‘this is a small issue being blown out of proportion’





“Small issue being blown out of proportion. The Board presented the notification to the Ministry for replacement and inadvertently he was reappointed. It was not CS Mucheru’s mistake at all as the conversation started when KFCB was under under Ministry of Sports & Culture,” tweeted Mutua.



