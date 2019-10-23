Wednesday October 23, 2019

-A budding political analyst has revealed the person who should succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The son of "the Burning Spear" as Prof Makau Mutua refers him is on his second and final term and he is yet to identify his successor.





National Super Alliance (NASA) party leader, Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are two front runners who are seeking to succeed Uhuru.





However according to political analyst, Mark Bichachi, Uhuru's successor must be a person out to free the nation from the chains of tribalism it is currently held in, and not a person who is after power for the sake of it.





In an article he penned in one of the local dailies on Wednesday, Bichachi said the country needs an anti-corruption champion who will slay the dragon of corruption that has kept the Jamhuri Republic bleeding for decades.





Bichachi also urged Kenyans to avoid charlatans, further noting that many of those already eyeing the seat appear not to fit in the qualifications Kenyans should be looking for.



