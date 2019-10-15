Tuesday October 15, 2019 - Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, has for the first spoken about the death of her son, Fidel Odinga.





Fidel died mysteriously in January, 2015 and he left a widow, Lwam Bekelle, and a 3-year old son named after Raila Odinga.





According to preliminary reports from police, Fidel collapsed in his house hours after he returned home from partying in Westlands.





The police concluded that he died of a heart attack.





However, according to his mother, Fidel was killed by his wife, Lwam Bekele.





Mama Ida made these remarks in a case where she is seeking to block Fidel's widow, Lwam Bekelle, from solely administering her late husband’s estate.





In the court papers, Ida accuse Bekelle of taking off from her matrimonial home in Karen soon after Fidel was laid to rest and cutting all contact with the family.





She also says Bekelle kept off as the Odingas pushed to get to the bottom of what may have killed Fidel.





“That even though the death of the deceased remained a mystery and efforts were made to establish what suddenly transpired, the petitioners herein, kept off from the family,” Ida and her daughter said in a joint affidavit.





They went on:





“It remains unclear why the petitioner hastily ran away and kept off the family, whereas, there have been various efforts to establish contact.”





But Bekelle termed the statement “preposterous, offensive and made in bad taste”.





She said Ida was in possession of Fidel’s autopsy report.



