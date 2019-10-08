Tuesday, October 8, 2019 -Alarm has been raised after cases of men being drugged and robbed clean by prostitutes in Eldoret town became rampant.





The once quiet town has been turned into a sin city as commercial sex workers flock night clubs and red light streets to sell their bodies and steal from men.





After police investigations, it emerged that the sex workers have been using a drug called “Kiboko ya Majini”, which is selling like hot cakes, to drug horny men who seek their sex services.





This is how the drug looks like.







