Friday, October 18, 2019 - World Record Marathon holder, Eliud Kipchoge, has sued NRG radio for using his images and name for marketing purposes without his knowledge.





In a desperate move to gain followers, the struggling station promised fans that they will deliver a flashy BMW !8 to Kipchoge if they get 1 million followers on Instagram.





Kenyans have hailed Kipchoge for suing the station that is run by socialites for infringing on his rights and misusing his brand to gain publicity.





Kenyans feel that Kipchoge has worked so hard for his brand to be misused by socialite bimbos.





Here are some of the tweets and images that show how the station has been misusing the elite athlete.