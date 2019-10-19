Last year while scrolling through my wife’s phone, I stumbled upon a message written to her by an unknown man.





I’m not sure how it happened because I normally do not go through her phone. When I asked about the issue, she said she did not know the person. That maybe it was a Kamiti prisoner who was sending random messages. I took her answer as a fact.





A few days later, she received a call from the same number while we were eating. She pretended not to know the man again. This time around, I was furious. I noted the number and called the man.





This is how he responded:





“Wewe kama umeshindwa na bibi utapangwa. Mimi nakusaidia kazi, shida yako ni nini?!!!”

I immediately hanged up and had a serious quarrel with my wife. Knowing that she had now become public property, I wanted to teach both of them a lesson.





I was bitter and wanted to make sure I had disciplined the two. I wanted to do anything to see them cry.



