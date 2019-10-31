Thursday October 31, 2019 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has once again summoned Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, for lying and forging documents when he contested for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in 2017.





In a letter signed by EACC CEO, Twalib Mbarak, the commission summoned the flamboyant Governor to respond to evidence that they have uncovered indicating that he has more than 10 pending criminal cases.





In his self-declaration forms submitted to the EACC on March 9th, 2017, the politician claimed that he had no pending criminal cases.





The commission asked Sonko to appear before EACC on November 5th to explain why he lied to a Government agency.





Sources said Mr Sonko stated in his forms that he was not facing any criminal charges, but files now made available to detectives have revealed that he is linked to more than 10 criminal cases.





Under the law, every individual running for public office must fill out self-declaration forms available on EACC’s website before being cleared to contest in an election.





Last month, Sonko was questioned about the garbage tender where he is accused of receiving Sh 20 million in form of kickbacks from the company that won the Sh 387 million tender.



