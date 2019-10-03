Thursday, October 3, 2019 - This grandmother who operates a small business in Gikomba is still keeping the old ksh 1,000 notes and accepting it from customers.





She doesn’t know that the old notes are now worthless pieces of paper after they ceased being legal tender on September 30th following a directive by the Central Bank of Kenya.





We hope this Cucu doesn’t have more old Ksh 1,000 notes in her house.





Those taking advantage of her should be ashamed of themselves.





