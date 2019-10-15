Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - This poor boychild who was overcome with thirst messed up his pants while dirty dancing with a semi-naked slay queen at the notorious Klub 64, a night spot that is famous for ratchetness and the hunting ground for city drug dealers and fraudsters.





The semi-naked slay queen who was participating in a dancing competition grated her big buttocks on the thirsty boychild, taking him to the world of fantasy.





When things became too hot, the starved hyena messed up his pants, forcing him to leave the dance-floor.





These are the effects of a long dry spell.





Watch video.