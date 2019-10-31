Thursday, October 31, 2019 - Have human beings turned into animals?





This is the question netizens are asking after a video of a starved dude mercilessly banging a lady who resembles a land-whale hit the web.





In the video that has shocked the Netizens and that has been online for a while now, the skinny dude is seen working on the plus-size lady as friends watched and recorded.





They cheered the young energetic man to pump more and he didn’t disappoint.





And this happened in broad-daylight.





Have human beings turned into animals?

Watch the mindblowing video.