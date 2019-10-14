Monday, October 14, 2019 - The Kenya Ferry Services is on the spot again after a photo showing a lorry in a dangerous position while aboard the ferry emerged on social media.





From the photo taken by K24 journalist, Eric Njoka, the ramp that is supposed to secure the vehicles is immersed in water leaving the vehicles exposed.





This comes days after a car slid and plunged into the ocean with a mother and daughter.





It took 13 days for the Kenyan Navy and private divers to retrieve the car and bodies from the ocean.





While Kenya Ferry Services officials promised to put in place safety measures after the tragedy, it appears it is back to business as usual.





See the photo and reactions below.