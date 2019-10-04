Friday, October 4, 2019- This daring man attempted to swim across the Likoni channel where a mother and daughter drowned when their car plunged into the Indian Ocean and the bodies are yet to be retrieved.





The shocking incident happened on Wednesday when normal operations at the busy channel were halted temporarily to give room for the search of the sunken car.





Apparently, the guy said he was running late and decided to swim.





However, he was stopped midway and helped to the mainland by rescue divers who were standby.





Watch the video below courtesy of KTN.



