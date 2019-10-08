Tuesday, October 8, 2019- Olympic Marathon Champion and World Record Holder, Eliud Kipchoge, was flown on a luxury private jet from Eldoret to Vienna, Austria ahead of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge.





The legendary marathon runner is attempting to make history by running a marathon under 2 hours.





The INEOS 1:59 Challenge is sponsored by British billionaire Sir Tom Ratcliffe who is the owner of chemical firm INEOS.





Sir Ratcliffe sent a Gulfstream G280 to Eldoret Eldoret International Airport last night where Kipchoge and his team boarded heading to Vienna.





The jet is valued at $24.5 million (Sh2.45 billion).





The Official said date for the marathon has yet to be confirmed but the target date is October 12 if all goes as planned.





" The next pivotal date is Wednesday 9th October, three days out from the targeted Challenge date. The Performance team will then decide if the date for the INEOS 1:59 Challenge will either be confirmed as the 12th October or delayed ." A statement from the organizers read.





Kipchoge, who missed breaking the two-hour mark by just 25 seconds in Monza Italy in 2017, has likened his upcoming attempt to Neil Armstrong's historic moon landing in 1969.





"It is not about a world record. It is about passing the message of inspiration to the whole human family. I am already the record holder for marathon but I need to do this for the human family and prove that no human is limited.





See photos below.







