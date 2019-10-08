Tuesday, October 8, 2019- Olympic Marathon Champion and World Record Holder, Eliud Kipchoge, was flown on a luxury private jet from Eldoret to Vienna, Austria ahead of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge.
The legendary marathon runner is attempting to make history by running a marathon under 2 hours.
The INEOS 1:59 Challenge is sponsored by British billionaire Sir Tom Ratcliffe who is the owner of chemical firm INEOS.
Sir Ratcliffe sent a Gulfstream G280 to Eldoret Eldoret International Airport last night where Kipchoge and his team boarded heading to Vienna.
The jet is valued at $24.5 million (Sh2.45 billion).
The Official said date for the marathon has yet to be confirmed but the target date is October 12 if all goes as planned.
"The next pivotal date is Wednesday 9th October, three days out from the targeted Challenge date. The Performance team will then decide if the date for the INEOS 1:59 Challenge will either be confirmed as the 12th October or delayed." A statement from the organizers read.
Kipchoge, who missed breaking the two-hour mark by just 25 seconds in Monza Italy in 2017, has likened his upcoming attempt to Neil Armstrong's historic moon landing in 1969.
"It is not about a world record. It is about passing the message of inspiration to the whole human family. I am already the record holder for marathon but I need to do this for the human family and prove that no human is limited.
