Monday October 28, 2019 - Edwin Obonyo, widower to former Bomet Governor, Joyce Laboso, has revealed how President Uhuru Kenyatta helped him when his wife succumbed to cancer early this year.





In an interview with a local daily, Obonyo revealed how Uhuru personally helped, and in addition attended Laboso's sendoff at Fort Ternan in Muhoroni.





“The state must be well appreciated.”





“It afforded us much help.”





“Joyce also had numerous friends who were loyal, genuine and true," Obonyo said.





He, however, noted that some of the promises made by politicians during his wife's funeral were false, adding that some actually made him laugh, well aware that they wouldn't be fulfilled.





"Politicians are notorious liars.”





“In fact, when we heard what they would say, we sometimes just retreated with Brian to laugh," he said.





“But [President] Uhuru is a good man," he said.





Obonyo also expressed gratitude to Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Beatrice Elachi, Youth Affairs CAS, Rachel Shebesh, and Governors, Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui) saying they proved their worth as Laboso's friends.



