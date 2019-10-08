Tuesday, October 8, 2019 -

These police officers were forced to run for their lives after they were outnumbered by rioting Kenyatta University students in the institution’s main campus along Thika Road.





The students went on rampage to protest for, among other things, the varsity administration’s new policies and failure to extend fees payment deadline.





It appears the police officers deployed to restore order were not a match for the rowdy students and when they realised they were outnumbered, they ran into the police van and sped off as the students charged after them.





Watch the video below.