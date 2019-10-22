Tuesday, October 22, 2019- The troubled Kiambu Governor, who is facing corruption charges, was kicked out from the VIP podium during Sunday’s Mashujaa Celebrations in Mombasa.





Waititu arrived way early before the ceremony started and took a seat reserved for Mombasa Woman Representative, Asha Hussein.





However, he was asked to vacate the seat and leave the dais by the organisers following an order from State House handlers.





The once arrogant and braggadocios politician stood and walked out quietly while pretending to make a call and left the venue.





“That order was given to the organising team by State House. The President has, for some time, been keen on avoiding leaders either facing court cases or under active investigations,” a source revealed.





President Uhuru has in the past stated that he won’t tolerate or help out leaders facing corruption charges.





The humbling incident comes just days after the beleaguered governor was blocked from mingling with Uhuru during the launch of the SGR phase two, while Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro, who is acting as the Governor, was accorded full respect, including addressing those who had attended the launch.





Waititu is facing corruption charges that have seen him barred from performing the roles of a county boss until the case is concluded.





Baba Yao as he calls himself has even offered to return the money that was lost in the corruption cases he’s facing in exchange for the charges to be dropped but the DPP rejected the plea.





Watch the video below.



