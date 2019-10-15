Tuesday, October 15, 2019- The rights activist known to speak truth to power, tried to block former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s motorcade leading to an altercation with the ODM leader’s aide.





Mwangi recorded the incident and shared the video on social media with the caption:





“Who will protect Kenyans from this over entitled VIPs and their rogue bodyguards? A police officer in KCH 995E insulted me because l refused to be bullied, he was the lead car for KCH 755S. Please record, post & shame VIP bullies every day. I only give way for ambulances and marked police cars that aren’t escorting entitled VIPs. I refuse to let police abuse the siren to clear traffic for the people who should be solving our traffic mess.”





However, netizens have faulted Mwangi for blocking a dignitary who is entitled to clearance on Kenyan roads since Raila is among leaders entitled to police escort.





Watch the video and reactions below.








