Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - The late Ken Okoth’s baby mama, Ann Thumbi, claims that he was a Jubilee mole.





While speaking during a recent function organized to drum up support for Jubilee candidate in Kibra by-elections MacDonald Mariga, Ann, who is a nominated Member of County Assembly, said that Okoth worked with the opposition during the day but at night, he would have secret night meetings with Jubilee leaders.





She further added that Ken Okoth’s heart was in Jubilee although he disguised himself as an ODM die-hard.





Watch this video of Ann Thumbi exposing the late Ken Okoth as a Jubilee mole.