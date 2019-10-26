Saturday, October 26, 2019 - Senator Moses Wetangula’s wife, Waceke, was once involved in a much publicized extra-marital affair with a Congolese playboy identified as Patrick Ponce.





Apart from giving Waceke good sex, the notorious playboy, who depends on rich women for survival, conned Wetangula’s wife millions of shillings after convincing her to invest in a joint business that didn’t materialize.





The well built play-boy had to move out of the Country for safety after Senator Wetangula started threatening and intimidating him with the help of the police after finding out that he had been munching his wife.





Ponce has shared photos of the latest woman he is toying around with.





He is probably eyeing her money while pretending to warm her heart.





Check out the photos he posted.











