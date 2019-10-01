Tuesday, October 1, 2019 - The old generation Sh1000 note is now mere paper and creative Kenyans have taken to social media to bid the once elusive and highly sought after banknote farewell.





The Central Bank of Kenya rolled out new generation Sh1000 note in June, with Kenyans given up to September 30th to exchange their old bills at the bank or be stuck with bundles of useless cash.





The operation is aimed at flushing out dirty money being hoarded by tax evaders, crooked businessmen and criminal groups.





Kenyans have already started reminiscing fond memories with the now useless Sh1000 note and we have sampled a few posts.















