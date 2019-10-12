Saturday, October 12, 2019

-City socialite, Huddah Monroe, has turned a year older.





There has been endless debate on Huddah’s age, something that she has not taken time to prove by posting original birth certificate.





The petite socialite took to her Instagram page and wished herself a happy birthday and further revealed that she has turned 27.





A fan responded to Huddah’s post and questioned her age, saying that there’s no way the socialite can be 27 years.





Huddah had no chills when responding to the fan who questioned her age.





See the harsh response.



