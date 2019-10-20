TALISMANS, CRUSH SPELLS, SPELL CASTING, SPELL CASTING SERVICES, SPIRITUAL HEALERS, SPIRITUAL SPELLS, CRUSH SPELLS, LOVE SPELLS, MAGIC SPELLS



+254740637248





Crush spells



Are you deeply infatuated by someone? Is it the new colleague in your office or the cool guy that you met last weekend at your friend’s place? You might want him to text you or you are looking forward to take her out on a coffee date come Sunday. Well, no matter where you stumbled upon him/her, it’s natural to long for the attention of that special person you are attracted to. But at times, making that person feel the same way about you is not exactly easy. And for all such cases, you have crush spells as your lifesaver. These spells are a part of love or attraction spells and are really easy to carry on.



Crush spells are many and varied. There are spells to make your crush text you or ask you out for a date or make the crush think about you all the time. There are even crush spells which will make your crush kiss you!!



One of the most popular crush spells is the one that will make your crush like you- yes, exactly the way you feel for him. To cast the spell, you would need a piece of food, 1 rose petal and your deep feelings for your crush. Cook something for your crush- it could be a cake or a kebab or a steak- anything. While making the dish, put the petal on it & chant the spell. It would be something like love is strong for both of you and nothing can keep you apart. After you finish cooking, serve it to your crush with a smile. He is definitely going to fall for you.



Another handy crush spell is the one that would attract your crush towards you. To do this, you would need 1 red candle, a few pink or red crystals & jasmine essence. You have to perform the spell on a clear night with stars twinkling bright up above. Open your window and stand near it- make sure you have a proper view of the sky. Now, hold your crystals & take them to a place where you can have star light falling on them too boost them with good energy. Then, recite the chant 3 times. After you are done, place your crystals near your altar & light your candle. Wait till it burns off on its own.



The Knot crush spell is one of the most regular numbers here. To do this you would need one red yarn or cord around 7-9” long. Chant the spell as you tie each of the knots and they must be 1” apart from each other. You have to make 10 knits and as you reach the final one, loop the cord into a circle. Carry the knotted thread everywhere with you.



This is to stress here that crush spells are some of simplest of spells around. They won’t usually backfire if not cast properly. But then again, that in no way means you won’t be mindful about the chant, ingredients, ritual or spell. It’s your strong belief in the spell that will help to make the spell successful.



Email Dr mugwenu at mugwenudoctors@gmail.com



Telephone +254740637248





CALL - +254740637248









PHYSICAL LOCATION - MAJENGO, VIHIGA COUNTY



