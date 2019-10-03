Thursday October 3,2019 - A Swedish diver has told a local TV station that he has the capability to retrieve bodies of a mother and her child who drowned in Indian Ocean on Sunday evening while crossing the Likoni Ferry Channel.





Miriam Kighenda and her 4 year old child drowned on Sunday evening but their bodies are yet to be retrieved five days later.





Kenya Ferry Services and Kenya Navy were unable to locate the bodies claiming that the area is too deep but according to Swedish diver, Volker Bassen, the job is easy and he can locate the bodies within 15 minutes.





Basen claimed that he has enough equipment and expertise to locate the sunken vehicle within 15 minutes and get it out of water in 2 hours once he had pinpointed the exact location.





Bassen, who is also the CEO of East Africa Whale-Shark Trust, further reported that it was not the first time he was working with the Kenya Navy on a rescue mission.





He stated that he had participated in a recovery attempt of a body on Lake Michaelson on Mount Kenya in 2012 after an aircraft accident involving a Swedish banker had been reported





Bassen said on Friday that he will send a team of divers to locate the bodies for free.

Bassen lives in Mombasa and is married to Wairimu Njonjo, the daughter of veteran politician, Charles Njonjo.



