Tuesday, October 8, 2019 - Famous Tanzanian socialite, Poshy Queen, went to China for an expensive surgery that resulted to a curvy plastic body that has been giving men across Africa and abroad sleepless nights.





As the debate on the socialite’s body continues to spark controversy online, she has been smiling all the way to the bank by headlining sold out club events and sleeping with rich men.





However, latest photos have left fans wondering whether her curvy body that was made in China with explode soon.

It’s like it keeps on expanding.





Her big butt and hips cannot even fit in a normal dress.



