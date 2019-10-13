0 , , , , ,
A+ A-
Sunday, October 13, 2019-Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinkwa, revealed that she doesn’t wear panties after popular singer Timaya lifted her up like a baby when goofing around in an event, not knowing that she was not wearing anything under.

The sexy TV host, radio presenter and author screamed saying.” Stop it, I am not wearing a pantie” as Timaya lifted her up like a toddler.

Toke joins the long list of women who are allergic to panties.

Watch the video of the TV host of confessing she is pantiless.



The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top